Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the 2023 Golden Globes will feature appearances by Tracy Morgan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Porter and more live from The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10.

New year means new red carpet fashion!

Just like that, award season is officially here with the 2023 Golden Globes kicking things off with a star-studded event near Hollywood. On Jan. 10, comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the live telecast, which celebrates the best in movies and TV from the past year. 

Ryan Murphy is set to receive the Carol Burnett Award for his body of work on the small screen while Eddie Murphy will accept the Cecil B. DeMille Award from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

As for the complete list of nominations, The Banshees of Inisherin leads the film categories with eight nods. As for Abbott Elementary, ABC's hit comedy deserves an A for five nods including Best TV Series (Musical/Comedy). 

"Blessed and highly favored," cast member Sheryl Lee Ralph wrote on Instagram Dec. 13 after learning of her Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series nomination. "Thank you @GoldenGlobes. It's a golden season."

2023 Golden Globes: Stars React to Their Nominations

Before presenters like Billy Porter, Tracy Morgan and Ana de Armas reveal the winners, however, there's a red carpet worth talking about. After all, a few rainy showers in Southern California wouldn't stop the stars from showing up in designer gowns and stunning accessories.

Keep scrolling to see what your favorite attendees are wearing.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Gail Berman

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Jay Ellis

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Babyface

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Damien Chazelle

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Lewis Pullman

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Elisabeth Holm

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Mo Brings Plenty

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Monica Barbaro

In Dolce & Gabbana, Styled by Jeanann Williams

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Domhnall Gleeson

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Jenny Slate

In Rodarte, Styled by Monty Jackson

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Abby Elliott

In Pamella Roland, Styled by Ariel Tunnell

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Greg Tarzan Davis

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Gabriel LaBelle

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

In Aliétte, Styled by Jason Rembert

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Chloe Flower

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Boman Martinez Reid

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Antonia Desplat

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Bob Odenkirk

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Liza Koshy

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Carl Clemons-Hopkins

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Ivy Maurice

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Justin Hurwitz

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Rhea Seehorn

In Naeem Khan, Styled by Jessica Paster

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Mark Indelicato

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Heidi Klum

In Kevin Germanier

