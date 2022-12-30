A Night at Woodbury House

Ad

A Woodbury House soiree need not to be missed in the new year. Notable collectors, musicians, savants of the arts and press took their first drink of the newly curated Mayfair gallery over the holidays.

Amidst stories of the rich and elusive works of Richard Hambleton and current works of fellow street artists Blek le Rat, Retna and Futura, observers were encompassed in the stillness of Hambleton's New York Shadowman giants before them, as their history does bleed into one's heart.