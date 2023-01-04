Simon Cowell Reveals the Surprising Reason He Backed Out of Having His Own Talk Show

Simon Cowell has never been shy to share his opinions.
But when it comes to doing so on a daily basis on his own talk show, the America's Got Talent judge revealed he has no interest in joining his American Idol discoveries Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson on daytime TV—even if he came close.
"I got to the point where they built the set and I started to get anxious and then really stressed out, and I just walked out the meeting," Simon exclusively shared on the Jan. 3 episode of E! News. "I just said I literally couldn't do this. I just couldn't talk to people all day long. I'm not very good at talking."
But one thing Simon is good at is spotting talent, which he continues to do alongside judges Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum on NBC's new competition series America's Got Talent: All-Stars.
However, host Terry Crews told E! News the show should be called "The World's Got Talent," explaining, "You have most memorable, you have people who've won Got Talent competitions all over the world, international. And everyone has come here to compete against each other."
Heidi agreed, stating, "It almost feels like you're at the Olympics."
And just like AGT, Heidi promised that the new series will continue to be a family-friendly affair.
"I also love watching it at home with my kids, with my husband because there's always someone else," the 49-year-old—who tied the knot with husband Tom Kaulitz in 2019— said. "And you really get to see some outrageous, weirdly different things that you don't get to see on any other show."
Hear more from the AGT judges—including why Heidi would love to model alongside her daughter Leni Klum, 18—in the full interview above.
Tune in to E! News tonight at 11:30 p.m. for more of today's biggest entertainment stories.
America's Got Talent: All-Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)