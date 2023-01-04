Get the Details About Stephen Amell’s Highly-Anticipated Return to The Flash

Stephen Amell will suit up as Arrow one final time.
The actor, who played Oliver Queen (a.k.a. Arrow) on The CW's Arrow for eight seasons from 2012 to 2020, will appear as a guest star on spinoff series The Flash when it returns for its ninth and final season.
Amell, who also appeared as Arrow on nine episodes of The Flash, confirmed the news on Jan. 4, tweeting, "Of course I'm coming back" with a video of him hugging Barry Allen (a.k.a. The Flash), played by Grant Gustin.
"As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen," The Flash executive producer Eric Wallace said in a statement to E! News. "After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path."
Amell will appear on the final season's ninth episode, which Wallace described as "an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy. It's all to say 'thank you' to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years."
As The Flash heads toward the finish line, Amell won't be the only familiar face returning for a swan song.
David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale and Sendhil Ramamurthy will also be appearing in the final season's ninth episode, reprising their roles of Spartan, Kid Flash and Bloodwork, respectively, E! News confirms.
When it was announced in August that the ninth season of The Flash would be its last, Gustin, who has played the titular Flash since the show started in 2014, expressed his gratitude to those who made it possible.
"The fans, the people that love the show, are the only reason we've been able to go as long as we have," Gustin said in an Instagram video. "I'm really excited to get to do this one more time and finish on our terms. I'm going to enjoy every minute of it as much as I can. I wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting the show and allowing us to go as long as we have."
The ninth and final season of The Flash premieres Feb. 8 on The CW.