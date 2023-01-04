Get the Details About Stephen Amell’s Highly-Anticipated Return to The Flash

Watch : Stephen Amell Cries "Every Day" Over "Arrow" Ending

Stephen Amell will suit up as Arrow one final time.

The actor, who played Oliver Queen (a.k.a. Arrow) on The CW's Arrow for eight seasons from 2012 to 2020, will appear as a guest star on spinoff series The Flash when it returns for its ninth and final season.

Amell, who also appeared as Arrow on nine episodes of The Flash, confirmed the news on Jan. 4, tweeting, "Of course I'm coming back" with a video of him hugging Barry Allen (a.k.a. The Flash), played by Grant Gustin.

"As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen," The Flash executive producer Eric Wallace said in a statement to E! News. "After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path."

Amell will appear on the final season's ninth episode, which Wallace described as "an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy. It's all to say 'thank you' to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years."