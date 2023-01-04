Here’s Why Zach Braff Is Calling Ex Florence Pugh a “Legend”

Watch : Florence Pugh Recalls Executives Trying to Change Her Looks

Despite their split, Zach Braff more than happy to give a shoutout to Florence Pugh.

The Scrubs actor shared a message on social media celebrating his ex-girlfriend on her 27th birthday on Jan. 3, posting a snap of the Don't Worry Darling star sitting about the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.

Alongside the pic, Zach, 47, wrote, "Happy Birthday, Legend."

Florence reposted the actor's story with a white heart emoji.

The former couples' social media interaction comes a few months after the Little Women star revealed that she and Zach had broken up earlier in 2022 after nearly three years together.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Florence told Harper's BAZAAR in August, acknowledging the headlines their age gap has made over the year. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that."