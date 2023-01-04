See Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Children Match in All White During Stylish New Year's Vacation

Watch : Teresa Giudice Addresses RHONJ Exit Rumors

This family photo is anything but awkward.

Teresa Giudice and husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas kicked off 2023 on a stylish note, as The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared pics of her family's matching all-white outfits from their recent New Year's trip to Tulum, Mexico.

Rocking a long, white gown herself, Teresa's daughters Milania, 16, Gia, 21, and Audriana, 13—whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice—each opted for white minidresses, paired with sparkly sandals and heels.

As for Louie, he kept things cool with a white T-shirt and pants, while his son Louie Jr., 19, and Gia's boyfriend Christian Carmichael twinned in white button-ups, as well as white sneakers.

Missing from the fashionable beach party pics—which Teresa captioned "White Party New Year's Eve 2023" on Jan. 3—is Teresa's 18-year-old daughter Gabriella, whom she also shares with Joe. Louie is also a parent to 21-year-old son Nicholas and shares both kids with his ex Marisa Dimartino Ruelas.