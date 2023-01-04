See Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Children Match in All White During Stylish New Year's Vacation

This family photo is anything but awkward.
Teresa Giudice and husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas kicked off 2023 on a stylish note, as The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared pics of her family's matching all-white outfits from their recent New Year's trip to Tulum, Mexico.
Rocking a long, white gown herself, Teresa's daughters Milania, 16, Gia, 21, and Audriana, 13—whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice—each opted for white minidresses, paired with sparkly sandals and heels.
As for Louie, he kept things cool with a white T-shirt and pants, while his son Louie Jr., 19, and Gia's boyfriend Christian Carmichael twinned in white button-ups, as well as white sneakers.
Missing from the fashionable beach party pics—which Teresa captioned "White Party New Year's Eve 2023" on Jan. 3—is Teresa's 18-year-old daughter Gabriella, whom she also shares with Joe. Louie is also a parent to 21-year-old son Nicholas and shares both kids with his ex Marisa Dimartino Ruelas.
Teresa will soon be wearing white on the small screen as RHONJ's upcoming season 13 will conclude with her and Louie's wedding special. Fans will get an inside look at the couple's Aug. 6 nuptials, from their ceremony and reception to Teresa's iconic dress and sky-high hairstyle.
But before fans see her say "I do," plenty of drama between Teresa and brother and sister-in-law Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga is in store on the Bravo series. Fans will even get to see the fight that caused Joe and Melissa to skip out on Teresa's wedding festivities.
"She's always wanted to keep my brother and I apart," Teresa says of Melissa in the new season's trailer. "She got her wish."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 premieres Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on past seasons streaming now on Peacock.
