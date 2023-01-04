Ginny & Georgia's Brianne Howey Recalls "Intimidating" First Acting Job on 90210

Brianne Howey didn't have to wait long for a taste of Hollywood success.
After all, the Ginny & Georgia star booked the first ever gig she auditioned for when she nabbed a part on The CW's 90210 in 2010. But while Brianne was thrilled to make a guest appearance during the show's third season, it didn't exactly get off to a smooth start.
"I was so nervous, so intimidated," Brianne told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. "I remember not knowing where to stand. They were like, ‘Brianne, the actors are standing over here, you can go over there.' I think I was standing near the crew."
Brianne eventually figured out where to stand, but she admitted that the experience gave her a false concept of being a working actress in Hollywood.
"Because it was my first audition ever, it creates a very misleading idea of what the industry is going to be like," she explained. "It just seems so easy. What do people complain about?"
Brianne would go on to make guest appearances on shows like The Middle, Revenge and Scream Queens before booking her first series regular role on Fox's The Exorcist in 2016.
Now, on Netflix's Ginny & Georgia, Brianne plays Georgia Miller, the 30-year-old mother of 15-year-old daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry). As it turns out, Brianne didn't have to look very far for inspiration.
"My mom had me at 21," she revealed. "Super young single mom. As soon as I read the script, it was still shocking and jarring because Georgia is crazy, but it was slightly less jarring because I've had conversations like that with my mom when I was younger."
The second season of Ginny & Georgia premieres Jan. 5 on Netflix.
E! News airs weeknights at 11:30 pm on E!.