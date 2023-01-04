Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Just Convinced Us to Wear Leather to the Gym

Birds of a leather flock together.
The New Year may have started, but Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are already setting a new fashion trend into motion. On Jan. 3, the gal pals were photographed hitting up the West Hollywood Pilates studio, Get Hot, in elevated workout looks that included chic leather jackets.
For her gym session, The Kardashians star donned a black sports bra paired with matching Alo leggings, white sneakers with ankle socks and a brown leather jacket. Hailey opted for a Matrix-inspired vibe, wearing a black leather trench coat from Saint Laurent's fall 2022 collection and coordinated yoga pants. She swapped out her go-to kicks for puffy mules by Puma.
The duo's stylish moment comes a few days after they brought their fashion A-game to Aspen, Colo. to celebrate New Year's Eve with loved ones—including Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou.
"Best times. best friends," Hailey wrote in a Jan. 2 Instagram, alongside photos and videos that highlighted their trip. "Happy New Year."
To ring in 2023, Hailey rocked a risqué black dress with extreme cutouts that showcased her toned physique. The design's backside was just as daring as it featured a thong-like cutout that was placed right above her buttocks.
Black appeared to be the trendy style of the night considering Kylie and Kendall also opted for outfits in the classic color.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder slipped into a fishnet catsuit that featured a plunging neckline and see-through material. Matching pointed-toe pumps, a fuzzy coat and red lipstick completed her overall look.
As for Kendall? The supermodel opted for a vintage vibe, wearing a long-sleeve bodysuit with sheer pantyhose and gold bangles that were reminiscent of Edie Sedgwick's signature style in the '60s.
If Kendall and Hailey's latest athleisurewear looks are any indication, it appears 2023 just might be the year of cozy-chic attire.