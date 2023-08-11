The Challenge Fans Will Love This Gift Guide as Much as T.J. Lavin Hates Quitters

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's no better competition on TV than The Challenge. The iconic reality TV series has always been entertaining and the competition just keeps getting more intense. Originally, the show featured cast members from The Real World and Road Rules. Now, the cast has people from Big Brother, Are You the One?, Survivor, and even some international reality shows in the mix. Plus, it's not solely on MTV anymore. The Challenge: USA is back for Season 2 on Aug. 10, 2023 at 10 PM ET on CBS.

The fanbase just keeps getting larger and the viewers are more devoted than ever before. Of course, the best way to enjoy The Challenge is by watching the series. If you are looking for more ways to celebrate your favorites, shop our gift guide.