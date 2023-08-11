Update!

The Challenge Fans Will Love This Gift Guide as Much as T.J. Lavin Hates Quitters

To paraphrase the one and only Johnny Bananas, "take the money and run" to shop our The Challenge gift guide picks.

There's no better competition on TV than The Challenge. The iconic reality TV series has always been entertaining and the competition just keeps getting more intense. Originally, the show featured cast members from The Real World and Road Rules. Now, the cast has people from Big Brother, Are You the One?, Survivor, and even some international reality shows in the mix. Plus, it's not solely on MTV anymore. The Challenge: USA is back for Season 2 on Aug. 10, 2023 at 10 PM ET on CBS.

The fanbase just keeps getting larger and the viewers are more devoted than ever before. Of course, the best way to enjoy The Challenge is by watching the series. If you are looking for more ways to celebrate your favorites, shop our gift guide.

The Challenge Gift Guide Picks

Challenge Quote- All is Fair in Love, War and The Challenge T-Shirt

Johnny Bananas always delivers with the iconic quotes and this is one of his best. This t-shirt comes in 10 colors with adult sizes ranging from small to 3X and kids sizes from 2T to 4T. 

$20
Amazon

The Challenge Pullover Hoodie

Feel like you're in The Challenge house between competitions whenever you wear this hoodie.

$55
Amazon

The Challenge Season 38 Ride or Die Shirt Custom with Your Name Black Shirt

Personalize this t-shirt with your name to feel like you are a member of the cast.

$20
Etsy

The CT Challenge Bananas Backpack T-Shirt

CT Tamburello carrying Johnny Bananas as a backpack was one the most iconic eliminations of all time— if not the most iconic of all time. This shirt comes in ten colors with adult sizes up to 3X and toddler sizes as well.

$20
Amazon

The Challenge Logo Black and Grey Socks

Channel your favorite competitors with these socks inspired by the show.

$20
Amazon

The Challenge T-Shirt

This t-shirt is a classic that all fans will appreciate. It's available in sizes up to 6X with tall options.

$23
Amazon

MTV The Challenge Officially Licensed Water Bottle

Sip like the champion that you are with this logo water bottle

$25
Amazon

The Challenge Card

You don't want to run T.J. Lavin's final with just anyone. True fans will appreciate the message from this card

$6
Etsy

CT and Bananas Backpack Coffee Mug

Start your morning with your favorite beverage in this mug depicting the iconic CT and Bananas backpack moment.

$20
Redbubble

Real World Road Rules Challenge Hat

This hat is the ultimate throwback to the OG Real World/ Road Rules Challenge days.

$28
Redbubble

T.J. Lavin Tote Bag

If you hate quitters as much as T.J. Lavin does, you'll love this tote bag.

$25
Redbubble

MTV The Challenge- Team Bananas Tote Bag

Fans will never forget when Bananas uttered these infamous words during the Rivals 2 finale. Especially Sarah Rice.

$26
Redbubble

This Ends Your Time on The Challenge MTV (Distressed) Zipper Pouch

This pouch is decorated with T.J.'s signature parting words. Use this to store cosmetics, pencils, and other small essentials.

$15
Redbubble

Personalized The Challenge Skull Keychains

Take your fandom everywhere you go with a personalized keychain inspired by the show.

$8
Etsy

The Challenge Personalized Baby Short Sleeve Onesie

It's never too soon to start fanning out over The Challenge. This onesie is the perfect gift and it comes in a few colors.

$21
Etsy

Aneesa Birthday Card

This is the perfect card for all of us who are rooting for Aneesa Ferreira to get her first win.

$6
Etsy

The Challenge CT and Bananas Drawstring Bag

There's no better merch for the CT and Bananas backpack moment than this drawstring bag

$30
Etsy

Johnny Bananas Mug

Enjoy your favorite hot beverage with this mug decorated with one of Bananas' best one-liners.

$20
Etsy

Looking for more reality TV-inspired shopping, check out the 50 most popular celebrity product recommendations from this past year. 

Originally published January 4, 2023 at 6:43 PM PT.