The Traitors' First Trailer Proves the Competition Is More Insane Than We Expected

Peacock's wild new competition series is about to commence.

Twenty reality stars and skilled game players will compete for a cash prize in the gorgeous Scottish Highlands on the new series The Traitors, which premieres Jan. 12. But as the show's title suggests, three secret enemies among them will work to derail the competition.

"In this game, the person sitting next to you may smile and smile and be a villain," host Alan Cumming tells the group in the preview. "There are traitors amongst you. You think you know who they are?"

Fans will have to tune in to see if the traitors are among the show's celebrity competitor lineup, which includes Bachelor Nation's Arie Luyendyk Jr., The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville, Below Deck alum Kate Chastain, Summer House's Kyle Cooke, Shahs of Sunset's Reza Farahan, Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, Survivor contestants Cirie Fields and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick and Big Brother contestants Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly.

And if "you thought The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was bad," as Alan states, The Traitors first look teases plenty of drama, cast fights, manipulation and more wild moments in store.