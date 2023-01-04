Ellie Goulding Addresses Rumor She Cheated on Ed Sheeran With Niall Horan

Watch : Ellie Goulding Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband Caspar

Ellie Goulding is using TikTok to debunk a longstanding rumor about her love life.

On Dec. 31, the British pop star shared a video of herself dancing to the Harry Styles song "As It Was," prompting one user to comment, "can't believe u cheated on ed with niall but slay fr," referring to Ed Sheeran and Niall Horan, both of whom she sparked romance rumors with in 2013.

Goulding responded, "False!!!! But also slay."

Goulding, 36, and Horan, 29, who has never spoken about the fellow singer, had sparked romance rumors in August 2013, with the U.K. tabloid The Mirror reporting that the two were spotted showing PDA at the V Festival in England.

A week later, the "Burn" singer and Sheeran, 31—a frequent collaborator of Horan's band One Direction at the time—were seen on camera holding hands while sitting in the audience at the MTV VMAs. She tweeted at the time, "I love that holding hands with my friends means we're an item. In that case I am in many relationships. Lover not a hater. #whatthef--k."