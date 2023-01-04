24-Hour Flash Deal: Save 50% On This Magical Sunday Riley Vitamin C Serum With 89.9K+ Sephora Loves

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you are starting 2023 with a goal to be on top of your skincare and actually stick with a better routine, you're in luck because there are some major savings to shop all month long. Right now, the Ulta Love Your Skin Sale is going on with 24-hour deals on some of the most highly-effective, top-selling products. You can get $431 worth of beauty products for just $100 at Dermstore. And, the good deals just keep on coming.
Today's Sephora deal is on the Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, which is an advanced Vitamin C serum that visibly minimizes the appearances of pores, dark spots, and signs of aging.
For 24 hours only, you can get this for 50% off. It's so good that one Sephora shopper shared, "Magic in a Bottle! This serum is my new holy grail! It has truly changed my skin in less than 2 weeks! The number of compliments/questions I've received about my complexion have been ridiculous. It is amazing under makeup and gives an instant glow! I never realized a product could do it all: retexturize/smooth,makes pores look smaller, brighten, clear up breakouts, and add hydration/bounce. This is the ultimate solution to dull, tired skin. What black magic is this, honestly?! And the cherry on top: this vit c doesn't oxidize. WOW Sunday Riley has outdone herself on this one!"
If this sounds like something you need in your beauty routine, get the Sunday Riley Vitamin C Brightening Serum while it's available for half price.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
This serum targets dull skin, dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. It reduces the appearances of redness and minimizes the look of pores, leaving you with smooth, youthful, glowing skin.
For antioxidant protection and a glowing appearance, apply two pumps every morning. To brighten and firm your skin, apply this before bedtime.
If you're on the fence about buying the Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, it has 89.9+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers. Check out these reviews from fans of the product.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum Reviews
One shared, "Mind-blowing! This is the Sunday Riley I've used and I'm amazed by the quality of the product. I've been using this serum for the past couple of weeks and will continue to do so! My skin is pretty sensitive, so I was concerned whether this would irritate my skin. Not at all. In fact, this serum provides the perfect amount of hydration. I honestly saw results after the first use. My face is clearly brighter and smoother after using this serum."
Another Sephora shopper said, "BEST PRODUCT I'VE EVER USED! THIS!! I DON'T KNOW WHERE TO START WITH THIS PRODUCT. HELLO HEALTHY SKIN THAT IS LIT FROM WITHIN."
A fan of the product explained, "I have been using this vitamin C serum for a little over 4 weeks. The product is lightweight and fast absorbing on my skin. My face feels smoother and hydrated immediately after application. I have implemented this to my daily routine and am not going back. My face is just brighter and feels refreshed. I have dry skin and this is my new go too product fast absorbing and not greasy at all my face is just more radiant. Most definitely improved my tone and brightness."
"Great product! Lightened my dark spots with continued use. I applied this everything day and night religiously to remove two dark spots that were a result from picking pimples. It helped a lot and lighted them," a shopper shared.
A customer declared, "This has got to be one of THE BEST Vit C I have ever used! I have been using this for about a month now and the glow is unbelievable! It's not sticky at all unlike others and a little goes a long way! It's definitely worth investing in to!"
Another person raved, "This serum has helped my blemish spots tremendously! I normally apply at night after a nice shower that way my skin is clean. The next morning I wake up with skin feeling brighter and tighter. It soaks right into my skin and does not feel greasy!"
