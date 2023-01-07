These 2003 Golden Globes Moments Are a Blast From the Past

From Jennifer Aniston taking the stage with a cane to Lara Flynn Boyle's ballerina-inspired look, check out all the memorable moments from the Golden Globe Awards 20 years ago.

Prepare for Hollywood's golden night.

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards are just around the corner and—if the ceremony from 20 years ago was any indication—it will be a memorable one filled with glitz, glamour and a few head-turning fashion choices.

After all, who can ever forget Lara Flynn Boyle's ballerina-inspired look, complete with a pink tulle tutu and matching heels up to her calves with silk ribbons? Designed by David Cardona, the dress was hailed by E! correspondent Joan Rivers as "smart" choice, with the fashion guru telling the Twin Peaks actress at the event, "This is the one that will be going around the world."

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston proved that she can make any accessory work by coordinating her cane, which she needed to use at the time after breaking her toe, to her black bejeweled gown. She even took the walking stick up on stage with her when she accepted her first Golden Globe for her performance as Rachel Green on Friends.

"Oh my lord, I never expected this to happen," she told the crowd. "Thank you. Wow. This is surreal."

Of course, it's not a blast from the past without taking a deep dive into celeb couples. Two decades ago, Edward Norton and Salma Hayek hit the red carpet as boyfriend and girlfriend, while Jennifer Garner kept close to then-husband Scott Foley. As for duos who endured the test of time, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, who were then expecting their daughter Carys, looked positively loved up at the star-studded affair.

Still feeling nostalgic? Keep reading for more memorable moments from the 2003 Golden Globes.

SGranitz/WireImage
Matthew McConaughey & Kate Hudson

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-stars walked the red carpet together as a way to promote their rom-com. At the time, Kate Hudson was married to The Black Crowes rocker Chris Robinson, though they split three years later. 

SGranitz/WireImage
Richard Gere & Renée Zellweger

Chicago earned top honors at the 60th Golden Globes, with Richard Gere and Renée Zellweger each receiving the lead acting awards for Best Performance in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture. The movie also nabbed the Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture.

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston

The Friends actress didn't let a broken toe stop her from attending the Golden Globes, hitting the stage with a black cane that coordinated with her floor-length gown. That night, she took home her first—and only!—Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series for her role as Rachel Green on the NBC show.

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Brad Pitt

Aniston's then-husband, Brad Pitt, served as a presenter at the star-studded ceremony.

SGranitz/WireImage
Lara Flynn Boyle

The Twin Peaks star turned heads on the red carpet a head-to-toe pink look by designer David Cardona. She told Joan Rivers of her inspiration at the time, "I figured either a prima ballerina or a prima donna."

KMazur/WireImage
Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones

Then expecting their second child together, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones looked loved up as the Zorro actress showed off her growing baby bump in a black gown. They went on to welcome daughter Carys in April 2003.

SGranitz/WireImage
Kieran Culkin

More than a decade before wowing critics as Roman Roy on SuccessionKieran Culkin was a fresh-faced 20-year-old who was nominated for his first-ever Golden Globe award for his titular role in Igby Goes Down.

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Kim Cattrall

The Sex and the City star won her first and only Golden Globe for her work on the beloved HBO series.

SGranitz/WireImage
Beyoncé

Gearing up for the debut of her Dangerously in Love solo album, the singer had a princess moment in a white ballgown.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Jennifer Garner & Scott Foley

The Alias star, who was nominated for a Best Performance in a Television Drama Series award, brought then-husband Scott Foley as her date.

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman nabbed her third Golden Globe when she won the award for Best Performance in a Drama Motion Picture for her role as Virginia Woolf in The Hours, beating out co-star Meryl Streep in the process. 

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Meryl Streep

But the actress didn't go home empty-handed, walking away with a Best Supporting in a Motion Picture – Drama, Musical or Comedy award for her work in Adaptation

SGranitz/WireImage
Edward Norton & Salma Hayek

Edward Norton was on hand to support then-girlfriend Salma Hayek, who was nominated for a lead actress award for her performance in Frida.

Donato Sardella/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker

Always the daring fashionista, SJP rocked a black pantsuit with a corset top to the event.

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman was awarded her first-ever Golden Globe for her work in the HBO series Hysterical Blindness.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Halle Berry & Eric Benét

As a presenter, Halle Berry attended the glitzy ceremony with then-husband Eric Benét.

Kevin Winter/ImageDirect
Leonardo DiCaprio

The Catch Me If You Can actor was nominated for a lead acting award for his portrayal of con man Frank Abagnale, Jr.

George Pimentel/WireImage
Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz was the epitome of early aughts fashion in a mini tiered dress and mules.

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Michael Caine & Robin Williams

The two acting legends took the stage to present Gene Hackman with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Paul Walker

Fresh from the success of The Fast and the Furious, the actor served as a presenter at the 2003 ceremony.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Brendan Fraser & Afton Smith

The Mummy actor held hands with then-wife Afton Smith as he arrived on the red carpet.

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
The Edge & Bono

Bono raised eyebrows when called U2's Best Original Song win "really, really f--king brilliant" during his acceptance speech. He and bandmate The Edge accepted the award for their band's song "The Hands That Built America," which was featured on Gangs of New York.

Kevin Winter/ImageDirect
Susan Sarandon & Son Jack

Clad in a red Donna Karan halter dress, the actress—who was nominated for a supporting actress award for her performance in Igby Goes Down—had her son Jack as her plus-one.

SGranitz/WireImage
Edie Falco

The Sopranos star won her second Golden Globe playing mafia wife Carmela Soprano on the HBO drama.

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Heath Ledger

Five years before his tragic death, Heath Ledger introduced The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers as one of the Best Motion Picture - Drama nominees at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Michael Chiklis

