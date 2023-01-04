Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Says NFL Star Is on Ventilator After Being Resuscitated Twice

Watch : Buffalo Bills Share Health Update on Damar Hamlin

New details on Damar Hamlin's state have come to light.

After the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed during the NFL's Monday night game, the athlete's uncle Dorrian Glenn has shared information on his nephew's hospitalization at UC Health.

"His heart had went out so they had to resuscitate him twice," Glenn told CNN Jan. 3. "They resuscitated him on the field before they brought him to the hospital and then they resuscitated him a second time when they got him to the hospital."

Glenn told the outlet that the goal is to get Hamlin, who is currently sedated on a ventilator, to breathe without assistance.

"They sedated him just to give a better chance for him to just continue to heal better," he shared. "We are just taking it day by day. It seems like he's trending upwards in a positive way."

Glenn noted that Hamlin is "flipped over on his stomach" to help with the blood on his lungs and to take pressure off the area.