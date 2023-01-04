Read Chilli’s Message on “Perfect Timing” After Debuting Romance With Matthew Lawrence

Watch : Matthew Lawrence Dating TLC's Chilli After Cheryl Burke Split

God's timing is always right, according to Chilli.

Shortly after debuting her romance with Matthew Lawrence, TLC member Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas shared a cryptic message about things falling into place.

"God has perfect timing," read the quote she posted to Instagram Dec. 31. "Never early and never late. It takes a little patience and a lot of faith."

Chilli, 51, captioned the image, "Won't HE do it!!!!!! Blessed Sabbath Day Everyone." The singer, who shares 25-year-old son Tron Austin with Dallas Austin, added, "May YESHUA bless yall with a WAVE of BLESSINGS in the New Year and every year after!!!#Godissogood."

Just hours earlier, she and Matthew confirmed their relationship by posting a joint video of themselves dancing to A-ha's "Take On Me." In the caption, they added the hashtags #NewYearsShenanigans #OnesieGang #WeCute.

Chilli's rep told TMZ that she started dating the Boy Meets World alum before Thanksgiving, explaining that they spent Christmas together in Atlanta.