How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes on TV and Online

The Golden Globes are coming back to television.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will air the 80th annual Golden Globes on Jan. 10, marking the award show's onscreen return after being taken off-air last year following criticism regarding the organization's lack of diversity and voting practices.

Hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the 2023 Golden Globes will be one of Hollywood's biggest nights of the year, particularly as a precursor to Oscars nominations.

This year's ceremony will see Ana De Armas, Viola Davis, Michelle Williams, Cate Blanchett and Olivia Colman up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama. Meanwhile, the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series-Drama category is talent-packed, with Jeff Bridges, Kevin Costner, Diego Luna, Bob Odenkirk and Adam Scott vying for the top prize.

