Zendaya Debuts Edgiest Red Carpet Look Yet at Met Gala 2024

Watch : Selena Gomez, Zendaya & More First-Time Golden Globe Nominees

You won't rue the day Zendaya wore this 'fit.

The Euphoria star dropped jaws at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, when she arrived in another serious style slay as co-chair of the event alongside Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth.

For the red carpet event in New York, Zendaya wore a Maison Margiela mermaid-cut gown complete with hummingbird details and poison ivy vibes. Her style—which fit the "Garden of Time" theme of the "Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition—also included a veiled fascinator and bold maroon eye makeup, styled by Law Roach.

As Law told Live From E!, "It was inspired by John Galliano." (See all the stars at the Met Gala here.)

The ensemble was a last-minute decision for the fashion team, as Law told The New York Times in an interview published May 2 that he hadn't even seen Zendaya's gown yet, adding, "The dress isn't even made."

But this Met Gala is "very special" for the the Spider-Man actress, as she told E! News last month, because she's celebrating with her Challengers costume designer Jonathan Anderson—Loewe's creative director—who is serving as honorary chair alongside TikTok CEO Shou Chew.

Zendaya noted, "It felt like the right time to try to go back to the Met."

And when it comes to the inspiration behind her style moments, the 27-year-old explained that "being on the shier side" motivates her to use fashion to "experiment" and express herself.