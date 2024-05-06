Zendaya Debuts Edgiest Red Carpet Look Yet at Met Gala 2024

Zendaya went all out as co-chair of the 2024 Met Gala alongside Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. See her pose on the red carpet for the "Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion" benefit.

You won't rue the day Zendaya wore this 'fit.

The Euphoria star dropped jaws at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, when she arrived in another serious style slay as co-chair of the event alongside Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth.

For the red carpet event in New York, Zendaya wore a Maison Margiela mermaid-cut gown complete with hummingbird details and poison ivy vibes. Her style—which fit the "Garden of Time" theme of the "Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition—also included a veiled fascinator and bold maroon eye makeup, styled by Law Roach.

As Law told Live From E!, "It was inspired by John Galliano." (See all the stars at the Met Gala here.)

The ensemble was a last-minute decision for the fashion team, as Law told The New York Times in an interview published May 2 that he hadn't even seen Zendaya's gown yet, adding, "The dress isn't even made."

But this Met Gala is "very special" for the the Spider-Man actress, as she told E! News last month, because she's celebrating with her Challengers costume designer Jonathan Anderson—Loewe's creative director—who is serving as honorary chair alongside TikTok CEO Shou Chew.

Zendaya noted, "It felt like the right time to try to go back to the Met."

And when it comes to the inspiration behind her style moments, the 27-year-old explained that "being on the shier side" motivates her to use fashion to "experiment" and express herself.

"I know, why do I do this for a living if I'm a shy person? I ask myself that every day," she joked. "It just adds this layer of protection and confidence. I get to kind of create these characters, almost like in films."

This marks Zendaya's grand return to the Met Gala after five years away. Her last appearance was in 2019, when she embraced fairytale vibes for the "Camp" theme by going as Cinderella with a light-up dress by Tommy Hilfiger. 

John Shearer/WireImage

"This Met stressed me out," she told British Vogue afterward. "I got there, and it wasn't ready. It was supposed to do a little bit more than it did, like it was supposed to start smaller and get bigger." 

While saying she was "so grateful" for her style team, Zendaya noted, "They were under a lot of pressure, you know what I'm saying? It needed a week."

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

The Dune actress couldn't attend the bash in more recent years, including in 2022 when she passed due to scheduling conflicts with filming Challengers, her latest movie about competitive tennis. "I hate to disappoint my fans here, but I will be working," she told Extra at the time. "Your girl's got to work and make some movies, so I wish everyone the best—I will be playing tennis."

Since then, Zendaya and her fashion team have undergone some big changes. Her longtime stylist Law announced his retirement in March 2023, writing on Instagram at the time, "My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who've supported me and my career over the years."

He later clarified that he'll remain involved in the fashion world but is no longer aiming to work with celebs. 

"What I'm retiring from is the celebrity styling part of it: the being in service and at service of other people," he told Vogue. "That's what I'm retiring from, yeah."

As for his bond with Zendaya? Law made it clear they'll remain in touch

"We are forever!" he tweeted last year. "She's my little sister and it's real love not the fake industry love."

Keep reading to see Zendaya's heart-stopping look and more celebs at the Met Gala.

To see more of Zendaya's euphoric style serves, keep reading.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)