Pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Are Ready For Takeoff at 2023 Golden Globes

During the tropical getaway, Cuoco gave her followers a glimpse at her baby daddy putting his multi-tasking skills to the test as he carried their beach bag. As she captioned the snap, "Already in dad mode carrying a ton of s--t lol."

In another shot, she donned a sherbet orange bikini with a pink sarong, showing off her huge smile as she stood next to Pelphrey: "Parents."

It's a milestone that just makes sense for the duo, who knew from the beginning this romance was it for them.

"I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting," Cuoco recalled of their first meeting. "It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life."

Now, to see every star on the Golden Globes carpet, keep scrolling.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)