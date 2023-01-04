Love Without Borders' Aaron and Mael Hit a Relationship Road Bump in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Watch : Andy Cohen Teases MASSIVE 2023 Bravo Lineup

Nothing says road trip like a fun car game.

But for Love Without Borders couple Aaron Motacek and Mael Lucas, an innocent game leads to an uncomfortable situation in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Jan. 4 episode.

While their road trip gets off to a rough start—thanks to Maels' rocky driving and Aaron missing directions—the pair successfully make their way out of the hustle and bustle of Paris. And about two hours into their journey, the two find a hilarious way to pass the time.

As Mael explains in a confessional, "Two gays in the car. What they do? They answer Miss Universe questions."

Aaron dishes out the first question to his partner, asking, "What makes you different from the other girls competing today?" And Mael's response is nothing short of hilarious.

"I really think I'm way prettier than everyone else," the France native jokes. "And unlike the others, I'm fighting all my life for everyone to be happy in the world."