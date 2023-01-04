Exclusive

Married at First Sight's Experts Could Save Your Relationship With These Hard Truths

Prepare to blush when Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Calvin Roberson reveal their sexy tips for solidifying your romantic relationships in 2023.

By Mike Vulpo Jan 04, 2023 3:30 PMTags
Watch: Married at First Sight Experts Weigh in on Relationships

Do you want to stay married or do you want to get a divorce in 2023?

It's a question five couples will answer once Married at First Sight kicks off a brand-new season Jan. 4. But according to two of the show's longtime experts, the beginning of the year is a time when countless couples take stock of their own relationship and hopefully remember what they committed to.

"Remember what you pledge," Dr. Pepper Schwartz told E! News in an exclusive interview. "You didn't pledge to have a good time. You didn't pledge we have to have great sex. What you did pledge was a commitment through thick and thin. And you owe it to that marriage to keep that front and center." 

In simplest terms, marriage is hard work. But according to Pastor Calvin Roberson, the benefits are worth any growing pains.

"I've learned and tell couples now that marriage doesn't work—people work. And quite often, we want the marriage to work," he said. "Sometimes we want to blame the marriage and say the marriage is not working, but it's you. You're not working. You're not doing the things that are necessary. You're not communicating and not being vulnerable."

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Whether people agree to marry their longtime partner or get married to a stranger at first sight as Lifetime cameras roll, Cal argues that every party has to do the work to keep their relationship strong.

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

"You got to be kind," he shared. "You got to be honest. And you're gonna have to put in the time and don't give up too quickly."

And perhaps the hardest truth to accept is that you (yes, you) are the problem.

"Look at yourself!" Cal said. "Even if you're only 10 percent responsible for the problem, you're 100 percent responsible for your 10 percent so nobody gets out of this thing saying you're blaming someone else."

While these experts have been disappointed with some couples during their 12-season run on Married at First Sight, they have seen success stories.

And although they aren't ready to spill details on the new cast just yet, both Pepper and Cal are proud to be part of a show that celebrates marriage. 

"Nobody is doing this just for TV," Cal said. "We actually want to see marriages work. And if that were not the case, I probably would say goodbye because it would be going against my values."

Pepper added, "Neither Cal and I are the slightest bit cynical about relationships. We believe in them. We believe in marriage. We believe in having a lifelong partner…We feel like we change people's lives. And that's enormously satisfying."

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. And keep scrolling to get a first look at the new cast.

Autumn Moultry
Domynique & Mackinley

Mackinley: After his last relationship left him blindsided, the 33-year-old has fears of getting hurt again. 

Domynique: When the 25-year-old does date, it is with the intention of settling down and finding something meaningful. 

Haley Maria Smith Photography
Christopher & Nicole

Christopher: The 36-year-old finds Married at First Sight to be an intriguing process because he is confident the women involved are just as ready for marriage as he is.

Nicole: Exceptionally close with her parents, the 32-year-old is described as an untraditional gal who is excited about the idea of an arranged marriage.

Haley Maria Smith Photography
Airris & Jasmine

Airris: After establishing himself in his desired career, the 39-year-old wants to plant roots and start a family.

Jasmine: The 31-year-old admits she has been unlucky in the dating department after a few long-term relationships didn't work out. 

Matthew Khan Photography
Shaq & Kirsten

Kirsten: The 32-year-old is not willing to settle for anything less than what she deserves. And yes, she isn't afraid to let them know it.

Shaquille: The 31-year-old has been going to therapy for the last few years in order to help him become the type of husband he wants to be for his future wife. 

Matthew Khan Photography
Clint & Gina

Gina: After a brutal breakup four years ago, the 36-year-old decided to put a pause on dating in order to advance her career and refocus her priorities. Now, she's ready to say "I do." 

Clint: A lifelong learner, the 40-year-old believes that to have anything done right, you have to learn and listen to experts.

