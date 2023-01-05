Heidi D'Amelio Shares Her Top 5 Affordable & Functional Kitchen Items

Heidi D'Amelio's kitchen must-have's include a $2 dish brush from IKEA and the coolest textured drinking goblets from Amazon.

As a social media star and D'Amelio family matriarch juggling busy schedules, work life, her own social media platforms and her passion for all things health, wellness and philanthropy, Heidi D'Amelio is a busy bee. She recently blessed E! with her top functional and affordable kitchen items that are perfect for her always on-the-go lifestyle, and we're here to give you the rundown on the Heidi-approved products that you can also shop for yourself.

With practicality in mind, Heidi's kitchen essentials are all must-have's! From a Dash Egg Cooker and a $2 dish brush to the coolest drinking goblets from Amazon, Heidi's nifty kitchen picks are perfect for anyone, whether you love to cook, have a big family, are always on the go or prefer having your dinners delivered. 

Read on to shop some of the budget-friendly, useful items in Heidi's kitchen.

NutriBullet Pro - 13-Piece High-Speed Blender/Mixer System with Hardcover Recipe Book Included (900 Watts) Champagne, Standard

"The most practical must have in my kitchen is my Nutribullet," Heidi shares. "It's super versatile, I use it to make different types of dressings, sauces, and my daily morning protein shakes! A big plus is that it is super easy to clean."

$90
Amazon

DASH Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker

"The best kitchen gadget I've found that is great for keeping under budget is my Dash Egg Cooker!" Heidi says. "This one I have is a double decker so I can cook a full dozen of eggs within just a few minutes!"

$30
Amazon

RINNIG Dish Brush, Green

"The best inexpensive item that I admit I have bought way too many times is a suction cup dish brush!" Heidi raves about this $2 cleaning brush. "I love that I can have it cling to the side of the sink and stays cleaner for longer! Plus it's the perfect size that fits in most water bottles, too."

$2
IKEA

Godinger Lumina Set of 4 Goblets Smoke

"I love collecting unique kitchen items over the years and I recently found these textured glass goblets that I absolutely love from Amazon!" Heidi exclaims. "There are a ton of these types of glasses at higher end stores that can cost a lot more, so I love that I found some that are less expensive but are just as cool!"

$34
Amazon

Zojirushi, Made in Japan Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker, 5.5-Cup, Premium White

"The kitchen essential that I can't live without is my Zojurushi Rice Cooker— it is the best thing ever!" Heidi shares. 

$226
Amazon

