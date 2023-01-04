Lily Collins Reveals How She Prepped For Her Big Emily In Paris Season 3 Musical Performance

Watch : Emily in Paris: How Lily Collins Prepared for That Big Singing Moment

It pays to have musically-inclined friends.

During the second episode of Emily in Paris' third season, Lily Collins takes center stage for a performance of the classic 1966 song "Alfie"—in honor of boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), of course—much to the surprise of her onlooking friends, including her singer BFF Mindy (Ashley Park).

As it turns out, Lily enlisted the help of Ashley when it came time to prepare for the big moment and sent her a bunch of different demos, as Lily exclusively explained to E! News, "I went to the bathroom and I was like, ‘I'll just record five different ways.'"

Ashley, who got her start in Broadway productions of musicals like The King and I and Mean Girls, couldn't believe her ears.

"She sent me three different versions," Ashley said. "I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is my new ringtone.'"

Lily explained that Ashley told her to "just to let go and be me" prior to the performance, which eventually involves Mindy backing Emily up on the keyboard.