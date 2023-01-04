Exclusive

Lily Collins Reveals How She Prepped For Her Big Emily In Paris Season 3 Musical Performance

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Emily in Paris' Lily Collins revealed how co-star Ashley Park helped guide her through her major musical moment in season three.

By Daniel Trainor Jan 04, 2023 12:20 AMTags
TVExclusivesPhil CollinsLily CollinsCelebritiesNetflixEmily in Paris
Watch: Emily in Paris: How Lily Collins Prepared for That Big Singing Moment

It pays to have musically-inclined friends. 

During the second episode of Emily in Paris' third season, Lily Collins takes center stage for a performance of the classic 1966 song "Alfie"—in honor of boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), of course—much to the surprise of her onlooking friends, including her singer BFF Mindy (Ashley Park). 

As it turns out, Lily enlisted the help of Ashley when it came time to prepare for the big moment and sent her a bunch of different demos, as Lily exclusively explained to E! News, "I went to the bathroom and I was like, ‘I'll just record five different ways.'"

Ashley, who got her start in Broadway productions of musicals like The King and I and Mean Girls, couldn't believe her ears. 

"She sent me three different versions," Ashley said. "I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is my new ringtone.'"

Lily explained that Ashley told her to "just to let go and be me" prior to the performance, which eventually involves Mindy backing Emily up on the keyboard.

photos
Everything We Know About Emily in Paris Season 4

"I've always wanted to be able to play more with singing," Lily said, "but it always had to be character-driven and it had to make sense as part of the character and for a purpose. This was something that was brought to me, which of course I felt nervous about. But that's where Emily is coming from, as well. So, it could aid in that. It was a really fun practice for me to get to explore."

Lily's vocal abilities shouldn't come as a total surprise. Her father is Phil Collins after all. 

Still, Ashley couldn't help but bask in the performance's glow. 

"That scene is so moving and beautiful because you really see what Emily is saying and trying to do," she said. "That vulnerability in a voice is something a lot of people shy away from and I think that is the most tender."

Trending Stories

1

Matthew Lawrence Dating TLC's Chilli After Cheryl Burke Divorce

2

Buffalo Bills Share Update on Damar Hamlin After Cardiac Arrest

3

Prince Harry Makes Shocking New Allegations Against Royal Family

The third season of Emily in Paris—including Lily's big singing debut—is available to stream now on Netflix.

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Matthew Lawrence Dating TLC's Chilli After Cheryl Burke Divorce

2

Buffalo Bills Share Update on Damar Hamlin After Cardiac Arrest

3

Prince Harry Makes Shocking New Allegations Against Royal Family

4

Kim Kardashian Showcases Her Natural Hair Length in Relatable TikTok

5

Why Lamar Odom Is "Afraid" to Fight for Ex Khloe Kardashian's Love