Todd Chrisley Teases Bombshell Tell-All Interview Before Prison Sentence

Watch : Here’s When Todd & Julie Chrisley Will Begin Serving Prison Sentence

Todd Chrisley is getting in his last word—for now.

Before he and his wife Julie Chrisley report to prison on Jan. 17, Todd will answer all about his family's legal drama in one final interview—conducted by son Chase Chrisley.

"I am looking forward to that interview, not because it's going to be a softball interview," Todd told Chase on the Dec. 29 episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast. "You have said, 'Am I allowed to ask all of the hard questions?' And I said, 'You can ask me anything. I am your daddy.'"

In addition to questions from Chase, fans will be able to submit questions for a Q&A. And as the reality star teased, "Nothing is off-limits."

"Other people that want to interview [me] might say, 'I know this is probably an uncomfortable question,'" Todd added. "No, we're good with the truth. The truth is not uncomfortable for us."