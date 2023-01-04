16 Products That Will Help Your Elderly Pet Have The Best 2023

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As we enter yet another new year, it becomes all the more apparent how we've gotten just a little bit older and wiser, and time just doesn't seem to stop for anyone no matter how much we might wish for a pause button. Whether you've already mapped out your yearlong goals for 2023 or you're hibernating through the remaining days of winter, one thing's for certain: everything's better with our fur babies by our side (yes, even those mischievous kitties who love knocking things off the table while making direct eye contact with you).
Speaking of the passing of time, as sad as it is to think about, our pets are also getting older this year. But no matter their age, they'll always be our fur babies, which means they deserve nothing but the best products in their day-to-day lives. We've rounded up some highly rated products from Amazon, Chewy, Target and more that will help your senior pet have the best 2023 ever— no New Year's Resolution needed.
Furhaven Two-Tone Deluxe Chaise Orthopedic Dog Bed
Take your senior pup's snooze game to a whole new level with this two-tone orthopedic bed. It has over 70,700 5-star reviews on Amazon, and one thing shoppers love is the removable and machine-washable cover. Not to mention, it's available in 5 sizes and 13 colors, so you can ensure that your senior doggo will be resting in utmost comfort (and style).
Zesty Paws Pure Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil for Dogs & Cats
Whether you're the proud parent of a cat or dog (or both!), this pure wild Alaskan salmon oil is sure to become your fur baby's new favorite treat. The formula is rich with Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acid, which can help maintain skin moisture and a shiny coat, according to the brand. It has 15,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and shoppers rave about the beneficial effects this oil has had on their pets' skin.
Greenies Pill Pockets Capsule Size Natural Dog Treats
It always feels like I'm going into battle when I try to slip a medication pill for my dog into her meals or afternoon snack. Sometimes, she'll just gobble it up without noticing anything suspicious at all, but other times, she'll somehow manage to cleanly eat everything else in her bowl without even touching the pill. These pill pocket treats have gotten rid of the guessing game, and who knows how many wrestling matches (you'd be surprised at how strong a tiny Yorkie can be).
Armarkat Pet Steps
This sturdy 4-step cat scratching post also doubles as a stairs ramp-in-one to help your senior kitty get from point A to point B safely. The carpeted, simple design makes it easier for your cat to get in their daily exercise and claw time, and reviewers on Amazon also love how easy it is to set up.
PetSafe CozyUp Wooden Cat & Dog Ramp
An alternative to stairs, this wooden ramp for cats and dogs is perfect for those who want to give their kitty or pup the VIP experience in 2023. The ramp can be set up anywhere in your home, from couches to beds, so that your elderly pet won't have to strain their joints or spines while jumping up and off of things. The sturdy wooden ramp is also equipped with a heavy-duty carpet surface for traction and safety.
Whiskersnpaws Male Dog Belly Band
If your senior doggo is experiencing urinary incontinence, or isn't able to control their bladder as much as they (and you) would like, this belly band wrap is here to save your sanity and your carpets. The belly band is made with flannel and cotton that is soft on your dog's skin and is machine washable.
Golden Paw 10-in-1 Cat & Dog Multivitamin
Just as we take multivitamins on the daily, your senior pup or kitty may benefit from taking multivitamin supplements that help fulfill their day-to-day nutritional intakes. Golden Paw's multivitamin supplement is packed with 10 vitamins and made from all-natural, U.S.-sourced ingredients, including natural cranberry extract. The liquid dropper makes it easy to apply the multivitamin into your elderly pet's water bowl, food bowl or mouth, making the entire process simple and easy.
ConairPET Gentle Slicker Brush
This gentle pet slicker brush features comfort tips that are perfect for removing mats and tangles without pulling on your senior pet's fur and skin. The small, oval shape of the brush also helps you easily access hard-to-reach areas of your pet's coat.
Kitty City Raised Cat Food Bowl
Raised bowls can help your older dog or cat to lessen the strain on their necks whenever they're munching on a meal or taking a sip of water. This set of raised food bowls has 26,200+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, and shoppers note that they use these bowls for both cats and dogs.
Furhaven Deluxe Pet Barrier & Seat Protector With Carry Bag
If going on car rides and feeling the wind rushing past their ears is a favorite pastime for your doggo, this pet barrier and seat protector will help them enjoy that feeling even as they enter their senior years without compromising their safety. The solid cover will help your dog to lie flat comfortably while the car is moving and regain their bearings more easily when the car stops, while the ventilated panel in the middle helps keep air moving into the backseat to prevent over-heating or chilling.
Dr. Buzby's Small ToeGrips For Dogs
Dogs use their nails for traction, but on hard floors, their nails aren't able to get a grip. While younger dogs are generally able to compensate for this with their joints, older dogs may struggle to move around due to muscular weakness, weaker joints and slower reflexes. This can be a scary experience for your dog, which is where these toegrips can help. The grips help provide traction on slipper floors, minimizing slipping and sliding.
Musher's Secret Dog Paw Wax
Protect your senior pup's paws with Musher's Secret dog paw wax, which is made from 100% natural waxes. The wax acts to create a barrier that will prevent cracked and painful paws, mixing white and yellow beeswax with vitamin E to soothe and protect. The formula is also food-safe, so you don't have to worry about your dog licking some of the wax off.
Natural Dog Company Snout Soother
If your senior furry pal licks their nose a lot, this can lead to a dry, chapped snout that is uncomfortable for your doggo. This snout soother balm helps to heal dry and cracked snouts, and is made with natural anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, according to the brand. It's highly rated on Amazon, with over 11,600 5-star reviews.
Loobani Portable Dog Sling for Back Legs
This portable dog sling will help your older pup get stand up, overcome stairs and get into the car more easily without straining their joints and muscles. The fuzzy interior is soft on your dog's skin while the adjustable, heavy-duty handles will help you maintain a good grip on the sling.
Kong Senior Dog Toy
This popular senior dog toy is designed specifically for elderly dogs to ensure that their aging teeth and gums are protected without compromising their beloved chew time. The toy has unpredictable bounce patterns to prevent boredom and stimulate your dog's instincts, making them feel as playful and sprightly as a young pup again.
KittyGoHere Senior Cat Litter Box
This senior cat litter box is designed to give your elderly kitty easy access to their bathroom. The box features a 3-inch entry point so your cat can step right in without having to jump, which can help alleviate joint pain and discomfort.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "It's great. My sweet old 13 year old old man kitty can get in and out of this box easily. It's very low, but doesn't get litter everywhere. I was worried about that, but it's fine. It's also very solid and sturdy."
