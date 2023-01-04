16 Products That Will Help Your Elderly Pet Have The Best 2023

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As we enter yet another new year, it becomes all the more apparent how we've gotten just a little bit older and wiser, and time just doesn't seem to stop for anyone no matter how much we might wish for a pause button. Whether you've already mapped out your yearlong goals for 2023 or you're hibernating through the remaining days of winter, one thing's for certain: everything's better with our fur babies by our side (yes, even those mischievous kitties who love knocking things off the table while making direct eye contact with you).

Speaking of the passing of time, as sad as it is to think about, our pets are also getting older this year. But no matter their age, they'll always be our fur babies, which means they deserve nothing but the best products in their day-to-day lives. We've rounded up some highly rated products from Amazon, Chewy, Target and more that will help your senior pet have the best 2023 ever— no New Year's Resolution needed.