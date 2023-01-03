Sherlock Creator Steven Moffat Is Courting Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman For a Season 5

Watch : Benedict Cumberbatch's Hilarious Mother's Day Tributes on SNL

Steven Moffat is ready to get the gang back together.

The co-creator of Sherlock told BBC's Today that he would "start writing tomorrow" if stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman ever decided to reprise their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson, respectively.

Though Moffat admitted that both actors have moved on to "bigger and better things," he still joked, "Martin and Benedict, ‘Please come back?'"

Since Sherlock ended its run after four seasons in 2017, Cumberbatch earned a second Oscar nomination for 2021's The Power of the Dog and reprised his role of Doctor Strange in several MCU blockbusters, including 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Freeman, meanwhile, is no stranger to the MCU himself—most recently reprising his role as Everett K. Ross in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. He also currently stars on Breeders, the FX comedy he co-created, which was renewed for a fourth season in July.

So, yeah, they've both been a little busy.