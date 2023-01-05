Shop 13 Fashion Trends That Will Be Big in 2023

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It seems like an impossible task to keep up with trends these days, thanks to the ever-changing aesthetics and microtrends on social media. Luckily, E! has kept up with the biggest trends from the spring and summer 2023 runways, and we've rounded up 13 of our favorite looks that are predicted to be big this year.

While 2022 had some of the coolest fashion breakthroughs, we're only taking those looks to more fashionable heights in the new year, and adding some fresh and exciting silhouettes along the way. The runways proved that there's room for all sorts of trends in the new year, from sheer and airy materials and utility details to body armor and more. While 2023's collections saw a variety of materials, textures, prints and sizes, the common thread on the runways was dressing innovatively, incorporating bold pieces to your personal style and, above all else, doing what makes you feel like your most daring self.

Scroll below to check out some of the most standout SS23 runway looks and shop the pieces you need to be your trendiest self, all year long.