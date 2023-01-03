Tom Brady Shares How 15-Year-Old Son Jack Is Stepping Into His Shoes

Tom Brady's eldest son has intercepted his dad's wardrobe.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently revealed that his 15-year-old son Jack Moynahan—whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan—is growing up and following in his father's footsteps... quite literally.
"He's starting to wear my shoes," Tom said during the Jan. 2 episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "He went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what's in your closet to wear?' And I was like, oh, s--t, he's going to start wearing my clothes."
But as the NFL star noted, it's a move he is all too familiar with. He added, "I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that's a little bit of a young man's rite of passage, going to dad's closet and start using his stuff."
However, clothes aren't the only thing Tom and his eldest son have in common, as Jack has proved he may be a future Super Bowl winner just like his dad. In fact, Tom posted a photo of Jack on the field with a football at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, where the Bucs play, back in November.
The 45-year-old captioned the snap, "My Inspiration," paired with two red hearts.
Back in October, Tom—who is also dad to son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen—reflected on Jack growing up before his eyes and making how own mark on the football field.
"I could never imagine he'd be in high school," he said on an episode of Let's Go! In October. "I never imagined him playing football. So, getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me."