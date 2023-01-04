How Hannah Brown's Return to Reality TV Proved She's "Stronger Than I Think I Am"

Watch : Hannah Brown Facing Fears on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Hannah Brown is the first to admit her 2022 wasn't as rosy as it might have appeared on the 'gram.

"I had gotten in a mind trap or this cycle that I was weak," ABC's former Bachelorette told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I had gone through a lot of mental health things and just in my body not doing what I needed it to do for a good year and a half before the show and I had really gotten this limited belief about what my strength was."

But when producers approached the 28-year-old to appear in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test—a show that has contestants being led by an elite team of ex-Special Forces operatives—Hannah was ready for a new challenge.

"It wasn't a competition against other people," the former Dancing With the Stars winner explained. "It's a competition within yourself. I've gone through such a crazy time in my life and was really trying to heal and grow and I felt like this show would be a really good way to challenge myself in all the work that I had done."