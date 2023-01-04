Hannah Brown Shares Her Kitchen Essentials, Including an Amazon Pressure Cooker With 157,700+ Reviews

We interviewed Hannah Brown because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hannah Brown is busy. The former The Bachelorette star, Dancing With the Stars winner and Miss Alabama USA not only has those titles under her belt, but she'll also be starring in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airing on FOX today, where she'll undergo training exercises with an elite team of ex-Special Forces operatives. Like we said, Hannah is busy!
To top it off, she's also been cooking it up in the kitchen lately, so it's only fitting that she shared her kitchen must-have's with E!.
Whether you're a newbie to the cooking game or prefer to have your go-to meal delivered to your doorstep, Hannah's picks are perfect for everyone. She shares what must-have bubbly beverage she keeps stocked in her fridge, the cookbook that she loves for its nutritious and hearty recipes and so much more!
Scroll below to check out what's in Hannah's kitchen, from her favorite almond butter to the housewarming gift her mom bought her that she calls an "essential for anyone who likes to bake."
Cangshan Z1 Series 1024197 German Steel Forged 17-Piece Knife Block Set, Walnut
"I got these last year for Christmas, and I am obsessed!" Hannah shares about this Cangshan knife block set. "As a newbie in the kitchen, I think a good starter set of knives is a gamechanger!"
Artisan® Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
"This was my mom's housewarming gift to me when I first moved out and had my own kitchen," Hannah says of this Kitchen Aid standing mixer. "It truly is an essential for anyone who likes to bake, but it's worth waiting to purchase around the holiday for some savings!"
KULUNER TP-01 Waterproof Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
For an under $50 kitchen must-have, Hannah vouches for a meat thermometer. "No one wants food poisoning from your Sunday supper," she says.
Primal Kitchen Ranch, Caesar, and Green Goddess Salad Dressing & Marinade
"You will always find a pantry full of Primal Kitchen products in my kitchen," Hannah says. "I love all the sauces and dressing for marinating or dipping because they make healthy eating exciting. My favorites are the buffalo sauce, ranch dressing and the chipotle lime mayo!"
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
"If I can use an Instant Pot and make a home cooked meal, anybody can!" Hannah exclaims. "It so easy to use and clean! I love making a comforting, warm soup in my Instant Pot." Clearly, she's not alone in loving this pressure cooker. It has 157,700+ five-star reviews on Amazon."
Polyresin Mini Table Lamp with Circle Base - Threshold™
When it comes to adding ambient touches to her kitchen, Hannah suggests a small kitchen lamp, like this polyresin one from Target.
"I love a cute lamp nestled in a corner of the kitchen," Hannah says. "It creates a warm and inviting ambience and looks so chic on the countertop."
The Brain Warrior's Way Cookbook: Over 100 Recipes to Ignite Your Energy and Focus, Attack Illness and Aging, Transform Pain into Purpose
"I love this cookbook to make healing meals in the kitchen that nourish my brain and body!" Hannah says.
Maranatha Almond Btr, Raw, Ns, 16-Ounce
"This is the best almond butter," Hannah puts it plainly. "I love having a Granny Smith apple and some creamy almond butter for an afternoon snack!"
