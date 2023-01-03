Ginny & Georgia Stars Tease What You Should Remember Heading Into Season 2

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

Hey there, peaches.

We know it's been a minute—678 days, to be exact—since season one of Ginny & Georgia was released on Netflix. So, we asked the show's stars Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Sara Waisglass and Felix Mallard to give us a refresh on what to remember heading into season two, which premieres Jan. 5.

Antonia, who plays mature teenager Ginny Miller, exclusively reminded E! News that when it comes to the show, "two weeks, not two years have passed."

"That means we pick up right where we left off right with the cliffhanger at the end of season one," she continued. "So just remember, it feels like a long time, but to them, it isn't."

Brianne, who plays the titular Georgia, offered up a similar tease, noting, "We are in the throes of it. I would also say don't forget Georgia's real birth name: Mary."

Season one wrapped with Ginny running away with little brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca) after learning the truth about her stepfather's death: her mother, Georgia, killed him. And, as season one also revealed, this isn't the first husband that Georgia has taken out.