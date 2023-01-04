T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife Marilee Fiebig Appears to Show Social Media Support for Amy Robach's Family

Marilee Fiebig's social media activity is something you may need to know.
Just days after her estranged husband T.J. Holmes was spotted kissing GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchor Amy Robach, Marilee appeared to make her own statement online.
Over New Year's weekend, Marilee appeared to "like" an Instagram photo uploaded by Andrew Shue's son Nate Shum.
"RIDERS ON THE STORM," Nate captioned the pic as he posed with Dad and his brothers Aidan and Wyatt on a family getaway to Montana. "ON TO '23." E! News has reached out to Marilee's team for comment and hasn't heard back.
Andrew, who married Amy in 2010, shares three boys with his ex-wife Jennifer Hageney. His current wife was noticeably absent from the family trip. Instead, she was spotted sharing a steamy kiss with T.J. while in Miami Dec. 29. And just days earlier, the pair was spotted arm-in-arm as they wheeled their luggage through a crowded Atlanta airport.
While it's unclear where Andrew and Amy's relationship stands today, Marilee's marriage to T.J. appears to be over.
On Dec. 28, the ABC News journalist filed for divorce from Marilee, an attorney, after 13 years of marriage. The pair shares 9-year-old daughter Sabine together.
Nearly a week later, an attorney for Marilee addressed their breakup for the first time.
"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interests of her 9-year-old daughter," her attorney Stephanie Lehman said in a statement obtained by E! News Jan. 4. "To that end T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."
The statement continued, "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the parties' daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to new beginnings in the new year."
As for T.J. and Amy, they have yet to speak out about their romance ever since footage surfaced on Nov. 30 of the co-hosts looking cozy on a getaway in New York.
After the pictures were revealed, the duo was put on hiatus from GMA3: What You Need to Know pending an internal review.
"I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," ABC president Kim Godwin wrote in Dec. 12 a memo to staff, noting that there are a "rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being."
"It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best," Kim continued, "and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."