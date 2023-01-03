Naomi Campbell Kicks Off 2023 by Sharing Rare Photos of Her Daughter

Watch : Naomi Campbell Shares Pic of Baby Girl to Honor Gianni Versace

Naomi Campbell's year is already off to a good start.

The supermodel shared photos from her New Year's Eve celebration, which included rare pics with her 19-month-old daughter.

One sweet snap showed the tot, whose name she has yet to reveal, sitting peacefully at the beach as she and Naomi waved at the ocean. Another pic featured the 52-year-old—clad in a gorgeous white dress and long cape—holding her baby as they entered a New Year's Eve party together.

"Happy New Year! Darlings May God keep you and your family happy and healthy throughout the year," she captioned her Jan. 2 post. "May God's presence never leaves your heart. To each new chapter of your life, may the Lord grant you His grace and strength in 2023 Happy New Year! !!"

Since welcoming her little one back in May 2021, Naomi has shared only small glimpses into her life as a mom.