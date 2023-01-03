Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Manifested Her New Beauty Role

Watch : "Euphoria" Season 2: 18 Makeup Looks We LOVE!

Sydney Sweeney's New Year is off to a fresh start—quite literally.

The Euphoria star kicked off 2023 as the new brand ambassador for Armani Beauty's My Way perfume. A gig, she and her longtime makeup artist, Melissa Hernandez, have been manifesting this role for at least six years. And now, the stars have aligned.

"It actually was a dream of my makeup artist and me to work with Armani," Sydney told Vogue in an interview published Jan. 3. "Since day one, we always said that was our dream."

After Melissa introduced her to the brand's beloved Luminous Silk Foundation (which has received the stamp of approval from E! Editors), she's been loyal ever since.

"I stopped breaking out from makeup because of it," Sydney shared, "and I started experimenting with more Armani products."

But the White Lotus actress's full-circle moment came when she got to film a campaign with the brand in Morocco, recalling that she and her makeup artist teared up after realizing their dreams became a reality.