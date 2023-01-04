Amazon Reviewers Swear By This Portable Heating Pad That is Currently On Sale for $30

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Sometimes we come across those products we just wish we knew about years ago, and this portable electric heating pad from Amazon is one of those products. Whether you're dealing with stomach cramps, menstrual pain, back pain or just about anything else, this fast warming, adjustable and waterproof portable heating pad with over 2,100 reviews can be worn under clothing while you're driving, working, going to class or running errands. It's such a functional product that works at the click of a few buttons, and, according to reviews, alleviates and takes care of cramps while being comfortable and discrete.

One Amazon reviewer writes, "I just got mine in the mail yesterday and I've been wearing it at work for most of the day and it is an ABSOLUTE GAME CHANGER! I've always had excruciatingly painful cramps and sometimes pain meds don't cut it and I have a big plug in heating pad, but I obviously can't work in that and I don't like staying in bed all day so it's super convenient. It gets hot enough yo take care of my cramps, it's comfortable, and it's discrete which is big for me. The only thing I would change is the battery life. If you use it on high for a long period of time then the battery only lasts for like an hour, but that's literally all I would change! I'm stoked that I found this!"

Another review shares, "I know most of the reviews for this product are from women who are using it to get relief from menstrual cramps. I however am way past that stage in my life. I'm at the stage where I need it on the other side of my body.. I bought this this to relieve back pain. I work a 10 hour shift in a 36ﾟ environment. It's a 30 minute drive home and by the time I do get home I get out of the car and walk like I'm 96 years old because my back has locked up as locked up. I put this on when I get in the car and by the time I get home my back is fine here. The heat really helps to relax those muscles in my lower back. Not quite sure how long The battery will last because it's only a 30 minute drive home."

No matter what pain you need to ease, this portable heating pad provides an on-the-go relief that might be exactly what you need. Keep scrolling to shop the portable electric heating pad from Amazon while it's on sale!