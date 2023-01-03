16 Stylish Amazon Products You Need if You Hate Cold Weather

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Cold weather is not for everyone. If you can't bring yourself to romanticize this gloomy weather we find ourselves in this winter, you're definitely not alone. There are, however, ways to make the chilly days a bit easier to cope with— like through fashion!
Whether you're looking for some cozy loungewear that's cute and warm enough to wear out, a new puffer jacket to add to your wardrobe or some faux fur-lined boots, this guide has everything you need to brave the cold weather for the rest of the winter season. The best part? All these toasty and fashion-forward picks are available on Amazon.
Read on to check out our favorite Amazon products for people who hate cold weather.
MEROKEETY Women's Winter Long Sleeve Zip Puffer Jacket
This puffer jacket is a winter must-have. The oversized look is super trendy and comfortable, and the cozy look comes in so many wearable colors. One Amazon review raves, "I bought this coat because I thought it was really cute. I feel like it is a more modern take on the puffer coat with having fewer lines in it, and it really is. It is super cute. The unexpected benefit is that it actually is super warm, too. During an artic blast, I was able to wear this outside while taking my dogs out, and it kept me super warm and comfortable."
Pink Queen Women's 2 Piece Outfit Set Long Sleeve Button Knit Pullover Sweater Top and Wide Leg Pants Sweatsuit
There's nothing quite like a matching knit set to get you through the winter. Whether you're lounging, running errands, grabbing a coffee or anything in between, this matching set from Amazon will get you through the cold in comfort and style. One review shares, "Love this set. Quality is good for the price. Very flattering. If you have long legs, this set is for you!! I am 5'9, and these are actually long enough! In my opinion, the top is meant to be worn off the shoulder a little. I wear this out shopping, and dress it up with a vest... looks great!"
FURTALK Womens Winter Knitted Beanie Hat
What's a winter wardrobe without a super stylish and warm beanie? This knitted beanie is thick, soft and comes with a cute pom-pom that is detachable. It comes in an array of different colors that are currently on sale for just $13, so get the look on sale while you can.
Simplicity Unisex Warm Faux Furry Winter Outdoor EarMuffs
Earmuffs are such a functional and cute accessory to take on the cold weather in. These faux fur earmuffs from Amazon are warm and comfortable, and come in so many different colors. One Amazon review shares, "I was skeptical to whether these earmuffs would feel scratchy or be too large in size, but they were perfect in every way! The quality was top-notch and the fabric is so velvety and soft. The earmuffs make your ears feel so warm and the material doesn't make your skin feel itchy. Definitely recommend!"
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
These fleece lined leggings are perfect for your winter hot girl walks. They're thermal, have pockets and come in an array of versatile colors. Plus, they're currently on sale for just $20 on Amazon. One reviewer shares, "Love these leggings so much! They are incredibly comfortable, look fantastic and are warm for the fall and winter months."
QINSEN Women's Full Zip Fleece Short Jacket
While this fleece jacket is cropped, it's still super warm and roomy enough to layer under or over. One Amazon review shares, "I love this jacket. It is super soft and cute. It looks great with leggings. It is warm and it feels great against the skin. It runs a little bigger but I liked my jackets with room to layer."
Yatemiole Women's Cashmere Big Coloured Checked Scarf
This colorful scarf is super trendy right now, and it'll keep you super warm while adding an elevated and playful feel to any outfit that needs a little sprucing up. One Amazon review raves, "I have been searching far and wide on Amazon for a long cozy scarf - and I finally found it! Super soft, long enough to wrap into a hooded scarf moment. Very obsessed with this scarf - bring out more colors!"
Haellun Womens Casual Winter Warm Fleece Sherpa Lined Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt
This fleece lined hoodie comes in so many cute colors, and will keep you toasty like no other sweatshirt can. One Amazon review shares, "This hoodie is the softest and thickest hoodie I've ever seen. The whole thing is lined with the soft Sherpa lining. The outside is soft like a microfiber feeling. It's definitely a thick hoodie. I wore a vest over it but couldn't zip the vest due to how thick the hoodie is."
UGG Women's Disquette Slipper
A comfy and fuzzy pair of slippers makes any winter day indoors just a bit more bearable, which is why you need to snag a pair of UGG slippers. You can get the trendy Disquette Slipper from Amazon in a bunch of different colors.
Dr. Martens Women's 1460 Serena Burnished Wyoming Fashion Boot
Add a cozy touch to your winter boots with these faux-fur lined Dr. Martens. They pair well with anything and can add an edgy touch to your winter outfit, without sacrificing any warmth. One review shares, "I love them! I'm a true size 8, and they fit true to size. They're a bit snug towards the middle of my feet, so I just wouldn't wear really thick fuzzy socks with them. (Which you shouldn't need that since they're already lined with fur.)"
UGG Women's Leda Cozy Sock
These UGG cozy socks are, in fact, super cozy. One review raves, "These socks feel like heaven! I would definitely recommend to buy! But they are thick! I wear them are the house with my Ugg slippers, to keep my feet warm!"
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
This Orolay thickened down jacket means serious business. It's the toastiest outerwear out there, which its over 24,000 Amazon reviews attest to. One of them writes, "I bought this for a short December trip to Amsterdam and it was the best investment I've made that will last for winters to come. The buttons clip on and off so I can wear more layers underneath and still be comfortable, and two side zippers also let me let it out for a bit for comfort if needed. Although this allows for more layers, I did not need them with this jacket – so warm and so toasty. It also has so many pockets that I didn't carry a purse one night so I could zip it up fully. It has a roomy inside pocket on the left side that's great for wallets or phones."
Winter Gloves Women Cold Weather
If your hands get super cold, a good pair of gloves is a must. Bonus points if their touchscreen compatible! On review says, "I bought these because my fingers always get cold in the winter. I have Reynauds and I can be outside with these on and not get cold, numb fingers. It's a bonus that I can use touchscreens without having to remove my gloves. I love them!"
AUTOMET Women’s Fleece Lined Sweatpants
These fleece lined sweatpants are perfect to lounge in, but they're also cute enough to dress up for a casual outfit. Pair it with a shacket or long-sleeve bodysuit and some platform UGG boots for a cozy and trendy look.
Fernvia Womens Lolita Knit Long Socks Leg Warmers
Leg warmers are such a trendy and warm touch to any winter outfit. One Amazon reviewer writes, "Great fit, is comfortable and is very stretchy. A bit of an impulsive buy but I am glad I did because I got a compliment on them the first time I wore them!"
ANRABESS Womens Open Front Fuzzy Cardigan
This fuzzy cardigan is so versatile, since you can pair it with some oversized jeans and a long-sleeve top for a casual look you can wear out, or simply wear it with sweatpants to lounge in at home. On Amazon review shares, "I bought one for my daughter and one for myself. They are beautiful, very soft and comfortable. Try ordering a size up."
