All the Details on Al Roker's Upcoming Return to Today

Watch : Al Roker Gives Update After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots

Things are looking sunny at NBC as Al Roker is heading back to Today.

Following medical issues which led to a leave of absence, the weatherman will return to the morning talk show on Jan. 6, reuniting with Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and more.

In November, the 68-year-old was hospitalized for blood clots in his legs and lungs, causing him to miss coverage of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years.

Though he returned home, he was ultimately hospitalized again, Hoda shared on the Dec. 1 episode of Today.

"Due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he's in very good care," Hoda said. "He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him. Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes."

Thankfully, he returned home for the holidays, as he shared photos of himself looking happy and healthy with his wife Deborah Roberts and 24-year-old daughter Leila Roker on Instagram.