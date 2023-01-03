Jen Shah Supports Husband Sharrieff at Rose Bowl Days Before Fraud Case Sentencing

Watch : RHOSLC Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty in Fraud Case

Jen Shah kicked off 2023 with some family time before a judge decides her fate.

Just days before her Jan. 6 fraud case sentencing, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star traveled to California to support her husband, football coach Sharrieff Shah, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The Bravo star shared multiple photos in her Instagram stories on Jan. 2 from the bleachers while watching the University of Utah—for which Sharrieff is special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach—play Penn State.

Jen was all smiles while rocking the school's red and white colors and hanging out with friends during the game.

Jen also posted a video of her man at work on the field with the caption, "LET'S GOOOO #COACHSHAH." She followed the clip up with a sweet snapshot of her and Sharrieff hugging on the sidelines.

The happy occasion comes just four days before a judge determines her fate, six months after she pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in July).