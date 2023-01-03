See Miley Cyrus' Best Fashion Moments From Her New Year's Eve Special

Love New Year’s Eve and fashion? Well, get the best of both worlds by looking back at the outfits Miley Cyrus wore on Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

Watch: Miley Cyrus Talks "Unspoken" Bond With Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus had a party in the U.S.A. on New Year's Eve.

The singer, 30, hosted Miley's New Year's Eve Party along with her godmother and country music icon Dolly Parton live from Miami on Dec. 31. 

In addition to serving as emcees, the duo performed several hits together, including Joan Jett & the Blackhearts' "I Love Rock 'N' Roll" (a fitting choice considering Dolly was just inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame), Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight" and a mashup of their songs "Wrecking Ball" and "I Will Always Love You."

And they weren't the only stars to take the stage. Nine-time Grammy nominee Sia, hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, rapper Latto, Talking Heads' David Byrne, "Stars Are Blind" singer Paris Hilton, "Undrunk" singer FLETCHER and rock band Liily—whose drummer is Miley's boyfriend Maxx Morando—were among the artists to take the stage.

And we can't stop (and we won't stop) talking about the fashion.

"You know tonight isn't just about ringing in the new year and celebrating our shared love of music," Miley pointed out during the show. "It's mostly about the love that me and my Aunt Dolly have for each other and coordinating our looks."

photos
Stars Celebrating New Year's Eve 2022

Didn't get a chance to watch the show on NBC or just want to relive all the fun? Well, fans can stream Miley's New Year's Eve Party now on Peacock. And for a recap of some of Miley's best looks from the evening, scroll on.

Vijat Mohindra/NBC
Twinning

Miley and Dolly opened up the show with these fierce black and leopard print looks.

Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images
Heading Into 2023 in Style

The "See You Again" star also dazzled in this Versace gown.

Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images
Ready to Rock

In fact, the two-time Grammy nominee sported a black top and colorful skirt by the same designer at another point in the show.

Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images
Loves It

Miley also wore a Versace dress while singing "Stars Are Blind" with Paris and Sia. 

Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images
Going for Gold

Love sparkle and gold? Miley brought the best of both worlds in this vintage Bob Mackie gown.

