Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Collapsing During Game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing during the NFL's Monday night game.

In the first quarter, after tackling Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, the 24-year-old stood up then suddenly collapsed on the field. Medical professionals administered CPR for more than 10 minutes while his teammates, many visibly emotional, surrounded Hamlin.

"He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a Jan. 2 statement. "Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available."

An hour after his collapse, the NFL shared the game, then temporarily suspended, would be postponed.

Social media quickly flooded with an outpouring of support for the University of Pittsburgh alum. "The game is not important," J.J. Watt tweeted. "Damar Hamlin's life is important. Please be ok. Please." Added Baker Mayfield, "Unbelievably sad…. Heart is extremely heavy right now. Prayers for @HamlinIsland his health and the Hamlin Family now. Life is too important. Cherish every moment."