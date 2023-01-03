Get $431 Worth of Beauty Products for $100: Sunday Riley, Oribe, Kate Somerville, Tula, Elemis, and More

Still need a little convincing before you shop? Read these rave reviews from your fellow shoppers.

The Necessities Kit Reviews

A shopper raved, "Dermstore really hit it out of the park with this kit! I already use several of the products included in the kit so I knew that even if the other products were a bust, it would be worth it for the ones I know and trust. Well, turns out they were all OUTSTANDING products that I can see myself using over and over again! I actually purchased 4 more of the bags to give as gifts and everyone I gave them to LOVED them! Great job Dermstore—I can't wait to see what you offer next!"

Another said, "This kit is filled with great usable products. I don't think you will be disappointed with the purchase. Very happy I bought it and will be buying another."

Someone gushed, "There are so many amazing products in this kit, I can't recommend it enough. The sunscreen is amazing and is perfect for my skin. The dry shampoo is really useful. It smells a bit strong but it works wonders. I'm a big fan of the eye cream."

A customer reviewed, "Fantastic kit, all the products in here are great and well worth the value. The travel sizes are generous. Especially love the Dr. Dennis Gross peel and will purchase full size."

A reviewer wrote, "This is a mega kit. It's amazing to try so many new items for such a low cost and truly know what to invest in after. I've slowly started incorporating these items into my routine, and so far 5 of them have already become my everyday favorites!"

"I love all the products in my kit. A great way to try them before I commit to buying the products individually," someoen reviewed.

