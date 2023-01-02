Netflix Has Canceled 1899 After Just One Season

1899 co-showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar announced that Netflix canceled the series after premiering the first season on Nov. 17. Read their statement.

The ship has sailed on 1899's time on Netflix

The mystery thriller series—which starred Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann and Miguel Bernardeau—has been cancelled by the streaming service more than a month after releasing its first season on Nov. 17, its creators have announced.

"With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed," co-showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar announced on Odar's Instagram. "We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don't turn out the way you planned."

The statement continued, "That's life. We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget."

In the comments, fans and the stars of the show have expressed their sadness at the series' unfinished ending. 

Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, who played the role of Krester in the show, commented, "We'll see each other again in another simulation. Love you to the moon and back."

One fan went on to slam the recent move from Netflix, writing, "It's not their first weird decision. so sad. hope another platform pick your show up and give you an opportunity to end this story."

