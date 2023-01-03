Counting On's Jeremiah Duggar and Wife Hannah Welcome Their First Baby

Watch : Jessa Duggar SLAMS Snub Rumors From Jill's Baby Shower

The Duggar family has gotten even bigger over the holidays.

Counting On star Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Duggar, have welcomed their first child, the couple announced via Instagram on Jan. 1. Their daughter, Brynley Noelle, was born on Christmas Day.

"After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off!!" Jeremiah and Hannah shared in a joint social media post. "Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle. 12.25.22 • 6lbs 15oz • 19.5 in."

The duo also shared the first photo of their little girl wrapped in a pink swaddle cloth. The precious pic shows Hannah holding the newborn as Jeremiah lovingly looks down at Brynley, who also dons a pink bow headband.

Jeremiah and Hannah got married on Mar. 26, 2022 just three months after announcing they were engaged.