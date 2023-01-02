See Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Glide Into the New Year With Adorable Snow Tubing Ride

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster enjoyed some snow-filled fun on New Year's Day 2023. See the mother-daughter duo hit the slopes in heartwarming TikTok video.

By Brett Malec Jan 02, 2023 9:25 PMTags
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster are starting 2023 off right.

The mother-daughter duo celebrated New Year's Day with some snowy adventures during their family trip in Aspen, Colo. The makeup mogul shared a Jan. 1 TikTok video showing off the winter wonderland outside their local accommodations. 

"We're on a serious adventure right now," Kylie said in the clip, which also features her BFF Fai Khadra. "So beautiful."

In addition to trekking through feet of snow along a picturesque river in the woods with Stormi, the two also enjoyed an adorable tubing ride down a hill together. Stormi flashed a giant smile during the adventure as the Kylie Cosmetics founder shouted with laughter.

Adding to the family cuteness, the 4-year-old perfectly matched her mom in an all-black snow suit and black beanie.

Kylie simply captioned the TikTok "2023" with a black heart emoji.

Stormi's tubing excursion comes following their New Year's Eve partying with Kendall Jenner. Kendall and Kylie rang in 2023 together in Aspen with close friends Hailey Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou.

photos
Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos

For the festivities, Kylie rocked a daring black catsuit that featured a plunging neckline and see-through material while Kendall looked equally stunning in a form-fitting, long-sleeve bodysuit with sheer pantyhose.

See more photos from the Kardashian-Jenners' New Year's celebrations by scrolling below.

Instagram
Last Selfie of 2022

Before the clock struck midnight, Kourtney Kardashian shared a sexy selfie video of herself. 

Instagram
Outfit Check

Kendall Jenner showcases her chic NYE style.

Instagram
Khloe's Mini Me

Name a more iconic duo!

Instagram
Dressed to Impress

Kylie strikes a pose on a staircase to display her plunging catsuit.

Instagram
NYE Decor

Kim Kardashian snaps a photo of her family's festive accessories.

Instagram
Lucky No. 3

Khloe Kardashian snaps a sweet selfie with her BFFs Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq.

Instagram
Hair Flip

Kendall gives her hair a refresh, tousling her tresses at the dinner table. 

Instagram
Nailed It

Kourtney took a moment to highlight her sparkly manicure, alongside Charli D'Amelio and stepchildren Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya's nails.

Instagram
Pop, Fizz, Clink

Stassie Karanikolaou raises her glass, as she celebrates NYE with Kylie, Kendall and Hailey in Aspen.

Instagram
Spreading Cheer

"Happy New Year," Kendall captioned her Instagram Stories. "Sending so much love."

Instagram
Perfect Pout

Kylie Jenner captures Hailey Bieber re-applying her brand, Rhode Beauty's lip gloss. "Always on brand," Kylie quipped of the moment.

