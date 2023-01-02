See Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Glide Into the New Year With Adorable Snow Tubing Ride

Watch : Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse of Baby Boy in Holiday Photos

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster are starting 2023 off right.

The mother-daughter duo celebrated New Year's Day with some snowy adventures during their family trip in Aspen, Colo. The makeup mogul shared a Jan. 1 TikTok video showing off the winter wonderland outside their local accommodations.

"We're on a serious adventure right now," Kylie said in the clip, which also features her BFF Fai Khadra. "So beautiful."

In addition to trekking through feet of snow along a picturesque river in the woods with Stormi, the two also enjoyed an adorable tubing ride down a hill together. Stormi flashed a giant smile during the adventure as the Kylie Cosmetics founder shouted with laughter.

Adding to the family cuteness, the 4-year-old perfectly matched her mom in an all-black snow suit and black beanie.

Kylie simply captioned the TikTok "2023" with a black heart emoji.

Stormi's tubing excursion comes following their New Year's Eve partying with Kendall Jenner. Kendall and Kylie rang in 2023 together in Aspen with close friends Hailey Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou.