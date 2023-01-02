Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton Ring In New Year With Mashup of "Wrecking Ball" & "I Will Always Love You"

We can't stop listening to this iconic duet.
Miley Cyrus teamed up with her godmother Dolly Parton to ring in 2023 on NBC's second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special in Miami on Dec. 31—and the night was full of electric performances.
From "Jolene" to Joan Jett's "I Love Rock 'n Roll," the duo was magic every time, however, it's Miley and Dolly's medley of their respective hit songs, "Wrecking Ball" and "I Will Always Love You." that has fans begging for more.
Their performance started off with the duo singing the "Plastic Hearts" singer's 2013 emotional ballad, with Dolly changing the lyrics from "I will always want you" to "I will always love you" before belting the lyrics to her own song.
On Twitter, fans shared their enthusiasm over the mashup, with one user writing, "Dolly Parton singing Wrecking Ball with Miley Cyrus and then transitioning straight into I Will Always Love You is how we should all begin the new year."
Another fan said, "This Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton medley is one of the greatest performances of all time."
Being as the two were so in sync with one another on stage, it only makes sense that Miley and Dolly have the same bond in their daily lives as well.
In an exclusive interview with E! News ahead of the NBC special, Miley revealed that she and the "9 to 5" singer have a sort of silent agreement when it comes to who will be playing her in an eventual biopic.
"Me and Dolly have never really spoken, honestly, about me playing Dolly because I feel like I'm already doing it," she said on the Dec. 15 episode of E! News. Referring to her godmother's physique, Miley joked, "I don't know what they're gonna do to me. I'm sucked, I'm tucked and plucked, just like she taught me."
As for their preparation for their New Year's celebration, Miley noted that she wasn't worried since the two have an "unspoken, 'I've got your back,'" bond.
"Anything that would ever happen, I know she could pick up," she explained. "Anyone watching at home would never notice that something happened, that it wasn't planned to."
Miley's New Year's Eve Party special is streaming now on Peacock.
