Three 6 Mafia Rapper Gangsta Boo Dead at 43

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Gangsta Boo, rap pioneer and member of hip hop group Three 6 Mafia, has died at the age of 43, E! News has confirmed.

"Gangsta Boo, born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was pronounced dead on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in her hometown of Memphis, TN at the age of 43," her rep exclusively told E! News in a statement on Jan. 2. "She was a pioneer of female rap collaborating with artists such as Eminem, E-40, OutKast, Lil Jon, Krayzie Bone, Gucci Mane, GloRilla, Latto and many other huge names in hip hop and R&B."

Due to the ongoing investigation, specifics regarding her cause of death have not been released. An autopsy is being performed, her rep confirmed.

Gangsta Boo's mother, Veronica Mitchell, and her family added, "The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of Lola ‘Gangsta Boo' Mitchell. The family is asking for your continued prayers and privacy as we process the loss of our loved one."