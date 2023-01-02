Tennis Legend Martina Navratilova Diagnosed With Throat and Breast Cancer

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova is once again battling cancer.
The sports star, who previously had breast cancer in 2010, announced on Jan. 1 that she has been diagnosed with Stage 1 throat and breast cancer.
"This double whammy is serious but still fixable," the 66-year-old confirmed in a statement to the Women's Tennis Association. "I'm hoping for a favorable outcome. It's going to stink for a while, but I'll fight with all have I got."
Navratilova, who currently appears on Peacock's The Real Housewives of Miami as the wife of cast member Julia Lemigova, revealed to WTA that she underwent testing in November 2022 after discovering an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, TX. Doctors first detected throat cancer and later discovered breast cancer caused by human papillomavirus as well.
Despite the news, Navratilova is remaining optimistic.
According to WTA, Navratilova has paused her tennis commentating duties and won't be working the upcoming Australian Open for Tennis Channel.
During her career, Navratilova won 18 grand slam singles titles, 31 grand slam doubles titles and 10 grand slam mixed doubles titles. She still holds the WTA Tour's all-time record of 167 titles.
After retiring from competitive play, Navratilova started dating now-wife Lemigova after bumping into each other at a tennis tournament 15 years ago.
"I already had my two little daughters and I asked Martina ‘would you like to have a breakfast?'" Lemigova previously told E! News of how their romance began. "So we have a breakfast and then the next day we had another breakfast and the third day we had another breakfast and we never separated since. We've been together now since 2008."
