Brody Jenner Expecting First Baby With Girlfriend Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco are staring at the blank page before them as they prepare for parenthood.
The former Hills: New Beginnings star and the surfer are expecting a baby together, the couple announced Jan. 1. "To start off this new year, we'd like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all," they said in an Instagram message. "We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way [blue heart emoji] Happy new year!"
Along with the note, the duo shared a video from a recent doctor's visit, during which they got a chance to hear their baby's heartbeat.
After sharing the pregnancy news, Brody, 39, and Tia, 25, received a flood of well-wishes from fans, friends and family, including the reality star's mom Linda Thompson who wrote, "So happy that you are sharing this news so I can tell everybody I meet on the street now! Lol I have been keeping this secret, but it's been so hard!"
"We are so happy!" Linda continued. "Love you both so much… Love all three of you so much!"
Brody's fellow Hills star Heidi Montag also sent the growing family some love, commenting on the Instagram post, "Couldn't be happier for you both!!!!! Congratulations!!!!"
This pregnancy news comes about seven months after the couple first confirmed their romance with a cozy photo on social media.
"We kept our relationship pretty private at the beginning," Tia told E! News in an exclusive interview last November. "But we're both just so in love and it just happened naturally to share the fun things that we do and this exciting time in our life together."
Prior to his relationship with Tia, Brody was in a relationship with his Hills: New Beginnings co-star Kaitlynn Carter, who recently confirmed she's expecting her second child with boyfriend Kristopher Brock.