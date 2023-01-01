Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger's Family Breaks Silence After His Arrest

Two days after Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested and charged in connection to the quadruple homicide of University of Idaho students, his family has issued their first public statement.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger's family is speaking out following his arrest.

On Jan. 1, two days after the 28-year-old Washington State University graduate student was taken into custody in connection with the University of Idaho killings, his parents, Michael and Marianne Kohberger, as well as his sister, Amanda, shared a message to the public.

"First and foremost, we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children," the family's statement, shared by Bryan's counsel Jason A. LaBar and obtained by NBC News, began. "There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them. We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother."

"We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions," the statement concluded. "We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process."

On Dec. 30, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson announced that Bryan was arrested in his home state of Pennsylvania and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge in connection with the fatal Nov. 13 stabbings of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

According to NBC News, however, Bryan's counsel stated in a Dec. 31 interview that the 28-year-old is "eager to be exonerated" in the case, noting that he is "very aware, but calm, and really shocked by his arrest."

No additional information regarding Bryan's connection to the four students has been released at this time.

(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

For more true crime updates on your need-to-know cases, head to Oxygen.com.

