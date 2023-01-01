Is Nick Cannon Getting a Vasectomy After Welcoming Baby No. 12? He Says…

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12

Nick Cannon might be open to having more kids.

During his appearance on CNN's New Year's Eve special, the Wild 'N Out host—who recently welcomed his 12th child—revealed to co-hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper that he doesn't have an "endgame" when it comes to expanding his family.

"Clearly, I don't have a plan," Nick, 42, said with a laugh. "Honestly, man, it's really just so much joy and elation to have the family that I have and I embrace it and I love it, but I don't have a plan. That should've been clear from the jump."

When asked if a vasectomy is in Nick's future, he replied, "Is that what you want me to get? This is my body, my choice."

Nick's comments come just days after he and Alyssa Scott welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Halo Marie Cannon. The duo's first child, Zen, passed away from a brain tumor in Dec. 2021.